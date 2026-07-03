Director Honey Trehan has opened up about one of the most memorable moments associated with Satluj, revealing the emotional response he received from the family of human rights activist Jaswant Singh after they watched the film. Inspired by Singh's life and his pursuit of justice, Satluj explores a chapter of Punjab's history through a story rooted in real events and personal sacrifice.

Satluj director Honey Trehan recalls emotional response from Jaswant Singh’s family after watching the film

While the film traces Jaswant Singh's relentless fight for truth, Honey Trehan says one of the most significant experiences during its journey came after a special screening for Singh's family. According to the filmmaker, their reaction reaffirmed the importance of telling real-life stories with honesty and empathy.

Recalling his interaction with Jaswant Singh's wife, Paramjit Kaur, Honey Trehan shared that her initial response left him anxious before she later explained the emotional impact the film had on her and the family. She said, "When Mrs. Paramjit Kaur watched the film, she told me everything was exactly as they had read in the script but said she would speak to me later. I couldn't help but wonder if something in the film had troubled her. The following day, she called and told me that after watching the film, she hadn't been able to eat for more than 36 hours. She said the day Jaswant Singh was abducted was the last time they had seen him, and everything that happened afterwards had only existed in their minds”.

“Watching the film allowed them to witness those moments for the first time. Yet, she also said something I will never forget: 'We take pride in belonging to the family of a martyr. We don't even shed our tears.' It was one of the most humbling conversations I've ever had because it reminded me that behind every chapter of history are families who continue to live with its memories”, she added.

The filmmaker's account highlights the emotional weight of adapting real-life events for the screen, particularly when the people directly connected to those events are able to see their experiences portrayed. According to Honey Trehan, the conversation served as a reminder that historical narratives are not merely records of the past but deeply personal memories carried by families across generations.

Currently streaming on ZEE5, Satluj presents a story inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh, focusing on justice, resilience and the lasting impact of historical events on those who lived through them. Through its portrayal of real experiences, the film aims to preserve an important chapter of history while paying tribute to the people whose lives were forever changed by it.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal starrer Satluj begins streaming on ZEE5; Honey Trehan directorial inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh

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