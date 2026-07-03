The two-time champion is aiming for a hat-trick as the gaming reality show opens applications for aspiring contestants ahead of its new season.

Elvish Yadav returns as mentor for Playground Season 5 on Amazon MX Player; begins hunt for his next winning team

The popular gaming reality show Playground is set to make its comeback with Season 5 on Amazon MX Player, and one of its most successful mentors, Elvish Yadav, is returning with an ambitious goal. After leading his teams to consecutive victories in Seasons 3 and 4, the content creator is back to mentor a fresh batch of contestants as he sets his sights on securing a third straight title.

Elvish Yadav returns as mentor for Playground Season 5 on Amazon MX Player; begins hunt for his next winning team

Ahead of the new season, the makers have released a promotional video featuring Elvish Yadav, who has officially begun recruiting participants for his squad. The promo invites aspiring gamers to register for the upcoming edition by submitting their applications through the link provided in his social media bio.

Known for his competitive approach and strong fan following, Elvish has established himself as one of the standout mentors on the show. His consecutive championship wins have made him one of the biggest contenders in the series, and the latest season is expected to see him face fresh competition while attempting to extend his winning streak.

The newly released promo also offers a glimpse into the selection process. Addressing potential contestants, Elvish encourages gamers to put themselves forward if they believe they have what it takes to compete at the highest level. While participants are free to join any mentor's team, the promo highlights Elvish's confidence in building yet another title-winning squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Yadavv (@elvish_yadav)



According to the makers, Playground Season 5 will continue to test contestants on more than just their gaming skills. Participants will be evaluated on their ability to perform under pressure, entertain audiences, adapt to different challenges and display strategic thinking throughout the competition. The show combines gaming with elements of reality television, making personality, teamwork and decision-making equally important.

With only one contestant expected to emerge as the ultimate winner, the competition promises to be intense as gamers from across the country battle for the coveted title.

Applications for Playground Season 5 are now open, with the makers inviting aspiring contestants to submit their entries ahead of the show's premiere. The gaming reality series will stream for free on Amazon MX Player and will also be available across multiple platforms, including mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, Airtel Xstream Play, Vi Movies & TV and Watcho.

With Elvish Yadav once again stepping into the mentor's chair, all eyes will be on whether the two-time champion can guide another team to victory and complete a hat-trick in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan REACTS as Elvish Yadav applauds his Haryanavi accent in Border 2 trailer

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