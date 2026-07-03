The actress recalls how a chance encounter during the film's shoot turned into a lasting bond, while also reflecting on working with the ensemble cast.

Raveena Tandon has shared a heartwarming story from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle, revealing that she adopted a stray puppy she met during the shoot and named her Zoya after the character she portrays in the film. The actress opened up about the experience while reflecting on the memorable moments she took back from the project, which recently released and has been receiving attention from audiences.

Raveena Tandon adopts stray puppy from Welcome To The Jungle sets, names her Zoya after her character

According to Raveena, the unexpected bond began while the cast and crew were filming at an outdoor location where a young stray puppy would often roam around the set. Over time, the puppy became a familiar presence for everyone working on the film. Recalling how the bond developed, Raveena said, “She slowly became a part of our daily routine. I grew very fond of her. Jacqueline and Disha are also animal lovers, so caring for her became something we all connected over.”

As filming progressed, the puppy became increasingly comfortable around the team and was often seen spending time close to the actors during breaks between scenes. By the time Raveena's schedule wrapped up, she had decided to give the animal a permanent home. Sharing how she brought the puppy home, the actress continued, “On my last day, I arranged for her vaccination and brought her to my farmhouse. I’ve named her Zoya, after my character in the film. She is with me now.”

Apart from speaking about the newest addition to her family, Raveena also reflected on her experience of working on Welcome To The Jungle, which features a large ensemble cast. The actress described the shoot as a reunion with several of her longtime colleagues from the industry. “Most of the actors I worked with are old friends. Shooting with them felt like a fun get-together, and somewhere along the way, we ended up making a good film. I must credit Ahmed for managing such a large and experienced cast so smoothly,” she added.

Known for her love for animals and wildlife conservation, Raveena has often spoken about animal welfare and has been associated with several initiatives over the years. Her latest story once again reflects that passion, with Zoya becoming a permanent part of her family after what began as an unexpected encounter on a film set.

For the actress, the experience served as one of the most memorable takeaways from Welcome To The Jungle, highlighting how meaningful connections can sometimes emerge away from the camera as much as in front of it.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon reflects on the decline of female-led comedy tracks in Bollywood; says, “Comedy films have become highly structured and heavily plot-driven”

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