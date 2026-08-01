Here’s looking at the times the actress cast an imprint with her traditional fashion score.

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Mrunal Thakur simply knows how to make solid statements. From draping herself in vivid colours to exploring the shades of traditional wears, the Dacoit star is missing no beat in diving into it headfirst.

Sarees to Suits: 5 times birthday girl Mrunal Thakur won hearts with her ethnic fashion game

On her birthday today, here’s looking at the times she cast an imprint with her traditional fashion score.

In Gold

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Mrunal Thakur defines ethnic regality in a golden outfit by Aditi Gupta, an ensemble that features a pleated skirt and a worked-up blouse. What fuels the outfit’s mood is the tissue cape that completes the ensemble alongside a choker, rings and traditional mojaris.

Vibrant Suit

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Mrunal brings in the pop of colour by donning a bright yellow and purple ethnic suit featuring heavy embellishments and intricate details. Letting the outfit steal the show, the Sita Ramam star accessorises her look with jhumkas, kadas and traditional mojaris.

Regal

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Mrunal looks straight out of a regal frame by donning a brick-red embellished suit featuring mirror work and intricate details. The heavy-on-details outfit is accessorised with chaandbalis, statement rings, while keeping the hair neat by styling it in a sleek bun.

Anarkali flair

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Mrunal Thakur keeps it vibrant in a bright orange anarkali laden with embellished patchwork and a heavily worked-up neckline. Styling her hair in a neat bun, the actress amps up her look with a statement jewellery set, fueling her outfit’s regal mood manifold.

Saree Glam

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Mrunal Thakur taps into her ethnic side by donning a fine drape in the hues of yellow, green and red faded into each other. The actress pairs the saree with a matching green blouse with lacy straps, and fuels her look with traditional jhumkas, a chunky ring and a kada.

Ethnic fashion is Mrunal Thakur’s space, and she knows it!

Also Read: Leica India hosts Steve McCurry for an exclusive conversation with Kabir Khan; Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap also graced the occasion

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