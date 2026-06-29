Sara Ali Khan has shared glimpses from her vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland, with mother Amrita Singh after wrapping up her London trip.

After spending time in London for both work and a family vacation, Sara Ali Khan has now headed to the Swiss Alps for another relaxing getaway. The actress recently shared a series of pictures from Gstaad, Switzerland, where she is enjoying the picturesque mountain landscape with her mother, Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan unwinds in Switzerland after London trip, shares scenic mountain moments with mother Amrita Singh

The Simmba actor offered fans a glimpse of her latest holiday through a collection of photographs featuring breathtaking alpine views, peaceful surroundings and candid moments from her trek. Keeping things simple, the actress opted for a natural, makeup-free look that perfectly matched the outdoor setting.

Accompanying the photos, Sara shared an inspirational quote by acclaimed writer David McCullough. She wrote, "Climb mountains not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

From London's landmarks to the Swiss Alps

Sara's vacation in Switzerland comes immediately after her eventful stay in the United Kingdom. The actress had first travelled to London in mid-June to attend the prestigious Royal Ascot horse racing festival as luxury watchmaker Longines' brand ambassador.

During the event, Sara was photographed alongside Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, and the pictures generated considerable online buzz.

Once her professional commitments concluded, the actress extended her stay and turned it into a memorable family holiday. She was joined by her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, making it a rare three-generation vacation.

Throughout her London stay, Sara shared several moments from their sightseeing adventures. The family explored Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, spent time shopping at The Yards Covent Garden, attended a theatre performance, and enjoyed bakery treats with close friends in Mayfair. The pictures received an enthusiastic response from fans, who appreciated seeing three generations of the family travelling together.

Taking a break before promotional commitments

Sara appears to be making the most of her downtime before returning to work. The actress is expected to begin promotions for her upcoming film Udta Teer, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside her and is scheduled for a theatrical release this September. Sara and Ayushmann were recently seen together in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh, which also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from London getaway with Sharmila Tagore and Amrita Singh; calls them ‘moments forever’

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