Farhad Samji is quite content with the response to his dialogues in Welcome To The Jungle. This marks his first association with producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. Meanwhile, he has worked in several films produced by his cousin, the fellow enterprising producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Farhad Samji opened up on them and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji BREAKS silence on facing massive criticism over the years: “The top directors, producers, actors are working with me. Kahin na kahin, kuch toh mehnat kar raha hoon na main”

When asked how both veteran producers are similar, Farhad Samji began his answer in his trademark style, “To begin with, they both have the same surname! They both have a legacy. Anyway, every producer has his own way of doing things. After so many years of working, I still believe in learning from others. More than hits or flops, I believe that ya toh aap jeette ho, ya fir aap seekhte ho. Haarte kabhi nahin ho. So, I have gained knowledge from all these producers. There's a term used for Raveena Tandon in Welcome To The Jungle, 'Purani chawal'. For me, both Firoz Nadiadwala and Sajid Nadiadwala are Purane Chawals.”

He then again raised laughs as he said, “The good thing is their offices are located opposite each other. Toh iss saal mera petrol, diesel ka paisa bhi itna nahin gaya!”

When asked about his next work, he replied, “By God's grace, a lot of writing work is there. Now that Welcome To The Jungle has worked, it'll lead to more work. However, I am tight-lipped. I can talk only once after the official announcement.”

In 2023, it was reported that Farhad Samji would be directing Hera Pheri 3. Is the plan still on? He replied, “A lot came in the news. However, it was a media-created perception. We were always busy making Welcome To The Jungle. We knew that once the film was released, we would move on to other projects. Hopefully, once the film becomes a success and does big numbers, we can then decide if we are doing Hera Pheri 3 or Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and also who'll direct it.”

Farhad Samji has faced criticism over the years and he opened up about it. He confessed, “Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani) one told me, ‘Life mein hamesha apne kaam ke saath niyat rakhna aur lage rehna’. That's what I have done. Main laga raha kyunki aapka kaam hi ek din bolega.”

He also said, “There's, of course, criticism that the writing was not up to the mark or a certain film didn't work. Some even asked, ‘Farhad ko kyun liya?’. Yet, the top directors, producers and actors are working with me. Kahin na kahin, kuch toh mehnat kar raha hoon na main”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji reveals Kiran Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle character was inspired by his school teacher: “He spoke such heavy Urdu that we couldn’t understand”

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