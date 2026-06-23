The actress offered fans a peek into her quality time with her mother and grandmother as the three generations enjoyed a memorable stay in the English capital.

Sara Ali Khan has once again delighted her followers with a heartwarming family update. After recently sharing a photograph from a theatre outing with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, the actress has now dropped a fresh set of glimpses from what appears to be a special family vacation in London.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from London getaway with Sharmila Tagore and Amrita Singh; calls them ‘moments forever’

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collection of photographs featuring herself, Amrita Singh, and Sharmila Tagore. The post included a mix of solo pictures, candid moments, and family snapshots, offering fans a closer look at the actress’ time in the English capital. Accompanying the photos, Sara kept the caption simple yet meaningful, writing, “London for a minute” followed by “Moments forever.”

The images reflect the close bond Sara shares with the two most influential women in her life. While Amrita Singh has often been a constant presence in the actress’ social media updates and public appearances, Sara has also frequently spoken about her admiration for her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actress, whom Sara fondly refers to as “Amma,” has been one of her strongest supporters throughout her personal and professional journey.

The latest post suggests that the trio spent quality time together in London, away from their busy schedules. While Sara appears to have travelled to the city with her mother, it seems that Sharmila Tagore was also in London during the same period, allowing the family to come together and enjoy a relaxed vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Known for her love of travel, Sara Ali Khan often shares snapshots from her adventures across India and abroad. Whether it is spiritual retreats, mountain escapes, beach holidays, or international getaways, the actress regularly documents her experiences for her followers. Her London visit appears to be another addition to her growing list of travel memories, this time made even more special by the company of her mother and grandmother.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is preparing for her upcoming film Udta Teer, which will reunite her with Ayushmann Khurrana after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Backed by Dharma Productions, the project is expected to be a spy comedy written and directed by Akash A Kaushik.

For now, however, Sara seems to be making the most of her downtime, creating memories with family before returning to her busy work schedule.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore join Pakistan actor Kubra Khan’s birthday celebration in London

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