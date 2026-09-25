Sara Ali Khan marked the final day of Ganeshotsav by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at filmmaker Nidhi Dutta’s family Ganpati celebrations. The actor shared glimpses of her visit on social media, giving her followers a look at the decorated Ganpati shrine.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from Nidhi Dutta’s family Ganpati celebrations; see post

In the pictures, Sara can be seen posing alongside an elaborately decorated idol of Lord Ganesha. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Last din par Dutta cha Raja ke darshan ho gaye Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Sara’s visit came as devotees across the country celebrated the concluding day of the Ganeshotsav festivities. Her participation also reflects her presence at celebrations associated with different cultural and religious traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara was born into the Pataudi family. Her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, comes from a Muslim background, while her mother, Amrita Singh, has Sikh and Hindu family roots. Over the years, Sara has participated in celebrations associated with different festivals and traditions.

The Pataudi family has also been seen celebrating festivals together. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have often shared glimpses of family celebrations, with their children being introduced to various traditions as well.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor posted glimpses of Saif helping their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, make a clay Ganesha idol. Kareena captioned the post, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released in May 2026. She is next set to appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer, an upcoming spy comedy directed by Akash A. Kaushik. The film is scheduled to release on October 9, 2026.

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She subsequently appeared in films including Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, Sky Force and Metro... In Dino.

Also Read : Will India-Pakistan themed Udta Teer release in UAE-GCC? Guneet Monga Kapoor BREAKS silence; Ayushmann Khurrana says, “This is India’s FIRST patriotic comedy!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.