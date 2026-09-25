Pooja Meri Jaan: Vikram Singh Chauhan opens up about his first film as leading man; says “It was a challenging role but I really enjoyed the process”

Vikram Singh Chauhan is set to take on a leading role on the silver screen with Pooja Meri Jaan, a crime thriller that explores rejection, obsession and the impact of toxic relationships. The actor will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in the upcoming film.

Pooja Meri Jaan: Vikram Singh Chauhan opens up about his first film as leading man; says “It was a challenging role but I really enjoyed the process”

For Vikram, the project presented an opportunity to explore a character that goes through several emotional and situational shifts as the story progresses. Talking about what drew him to Pooja Meri Jaan and his role in the film, Vikram Singh Chauhan said, “Pooja Meri Jaan was an interesting film for me because of the kind of character I got to play. There are a lot of emotions involved, and the character goes through different situations that slowly change the way you look at him. I enjoyed working on those parts because they gave me a chance to do something different from what I have done before.”

The film delves into the ways people respond to rejection and how a single situation can affect relationships and perceptions. Vikram's character is placed in circumstances that allow the story to explore different shades of these emotions, making his journey an important part of the narrative.

Elaborating on his experience of working on the film, Vikram said, “What I found interesting about the film was the way it deals with rejection and the impact it can have on people. The story does not look at these emotions in just one way, and that made it more engaging for me. While working on the film, I tried to understand where my character was coming from and what was driving his actions. It was a challenging role in some ways, but I really enjoyed the process.”

Pooja Meri Jaan follows Pooja, a young woman who becomes the target of an obsessive admirer. The film explores stalking, obsession and rejection, while also examining the consequences that can emerge from toxic relationships. The story incorporates elements of courtroom drama as the situation unfolds.

Directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind, Pooja Meri Jaan stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

With the project, Vikram Singh Chauhan steps into a leading role on the silver screen, taking on a character that allows him to explore a range of emotions and situations within the film's crime-thriller narrative.

Also Read: Vikram Singh Chauhan of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame ties the knot with Sneha Shukla

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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