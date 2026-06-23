The actor recalls memorable moments from the shoot and shares how his off-screen rapport with Jim Sarbh helped shape their on-screen dynamic in the period drama.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi opens up about bonding with Jim Sarbh on Made in India: A Titan Story; says, “We hit it off instantly”

Amazon MX Player’s period drama Made in India: A Titan Story has been drawing attention for its portrayal of ambition, innovation, and the people behind one of India’s most iconic business journeys. As audiences continue to engage with the series, the relationship between Akash and Xerxes Desai has emerged as one of the key elements resonating with viewers.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi opens up about bonding with Jim Sarbh on Made in India: A Titan Story; says, “We hit it off instantly”

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who plays Akash in the series, recently reflected on his experience working on the show and spoke about the camaraderie he developed with co-star Jim Sarbh, who essays the role of Titan visionary Xerxes Desai. Looking back at the production, Vaibhav revealed that one particular moment during filming made him fully appreciate the scale and ambition of the project. The actor recalled shooting a sequence set at the Hosur manufacturing plant, which left a lasting impression on him.

“There was a scene where we were supposed to show the expanse of the Hosur plant, and I remember the lights were going to turn on one by one as I delivered my dialogue. Looking at the sheer scale of it all, I realised this was not something ordinary; it was something truly remarkable. That was the moment when the scale of the story really hit me, and I knew we were creating something very special,” he shared.

Apart from the show's grand production design and storytelling, Vaibhav also highlighted the strong working relationship he developed with Jim Sarbh during the making of the series. According to the actor, their friendship began early in the process and eventually translated into their performances on screen.

Speaking about his experience working with Jim, Vaibhav said, “We hit it off instantly right from the reading sessions. There was a wonderful camaraderie between us, and I think that naturally translated on screen as well. Chemistry comes from the comfort and trust you share off-screen. We were genuinely comfortable around each other, and there was a great deal of mutual respect. I'm really glad that audiences are connecting with the friendship, the banter, and the moments Akash and Xerxes share throughout the series.”

The series explores the vision, challenges, and milestones behind the rise of Titan, while also focusing on the personal and professional relationships that shaped its journey. Alongside its historical and business backdrop, the show has been appreciated for its character-driven storytelling and performances.

Made in India: A Titan Story is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player and is available across multiple platforms, including mobile devices, connected TVs, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: Made In India: A Titan Story receives Amul tribute and special India Post recognition

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