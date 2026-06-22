The actress shared a rare glimpse of three generations together as she enjoyed a theatre outing with her mother and grandmother, celebrating family, art, and togetherness.

Sara Ali Khan drops heartwarming post on outing with mom Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore; calls them the ‘best actors’ beside her

Sara Ali Khan once again gave fans a glimpse into the warmth and beauty of her close-knit family bond. The actress, who has often spoken about the importance of family in her life, recently shared a heartwarming moment featuring her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The rare family outing has left fans delighted, especially as it showcased yet another example of how the extended family continues to remain connected despite changing equations over the years.

Sara Ali Khan drops heartwarming post on outing with mom Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore; calls them the ‘best actors’ beside her

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara posted a collage featuring two photographs from a theatre outing with her mother Amrita Singh and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The trio appeared to have attended a stage play together, enjoying an evening dedicated to the performing arts. Sharing the special moment with her followers, Sara accompanied the post with a witty and affectionate caption that read, “Theatre time with my OG legends. Play toh accha tha but best actors toh mere bagal mein hi hai.”

The post quickly drew attention as it highlighted the strong bond Sara shares with both her mother and grandmother. Despite Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh having parted ways years ago, the families have continued to maintain cordial relationships. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have often spoken about receiving love and support from both sides of the family, making their blended family dynamic one of the most admired in the industry.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in cinema and the arts, it is hardly surprising that theatre remains an important part of their lives. Meanwhile, Sara has frequently expressed her admiration for Sharmila Tagore, whom she fondly addresses as “Amma,” just like the rest of the family. The actress has often credited her grandmother for being one of her biggest supporters and guiding forces throughout her journey in the film industry.

Interestingly, Sharmila Tagore too has never shied away from praising Amrita Singh. In interviews over the years, the legendary actress has appreciated the way Amrita raised Sara and Ibrahim, acknowledging the values and upbringing she instilled in her children.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and an ensemble cast. The actress is now gearing up for her next project, Udta Teer, backed by Dharma Productions. The film will see her reunite with Ayushmann once again, and fans are eager to watch the popular duo share screen space in a completely new avatar.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan joins Henry Cavill and British Royals at Royal Ascot 2026 in Berkshire

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