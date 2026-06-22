Baby Do Die Do trailer out: Huma Qureshi on playing deaf and mute character, “There were days when saying nothing felt much harder”

The trailer for Baby Do Die Do, a Hindi thriller directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, has been released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on July 3, 2026.

Baby Do Die Do trailer out: Huma Qureshi on playing deaf and mute character, “There were days when saying nothing felt much harder”

The film stars Huma Qureshi as Baby, a deaf and mute woman whose past draws her into a story involving the underworld, betrayal, and revenge. The supporting cast includes Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik.

Director Nachiket Samant said: “When we started making this film, the idea was never to make a loud thriller. We wanted the suspense to come from the people and the emotions. Baby doesn’t speak, but she’s probably the most expressive character in the film. The trailer gives you a peek into her world, but trust me, we’ve held back the biggest surprises.”

Producer Saqib Saleem said: “The moment I heard this story, I knew it deserved to be told. It’s original, it’s emotional and it keeps you guessing till the very end. As the producer, that’s always exciting because you know you’re making something that doesn’t fit into a familiar template. We’re really looking forward to audiences discovering Baby’s world in theatres.”

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Huma Qureshi said: “Baby challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. She doesn’t rely on words, so every emotion had to come from within. There were days when saying nothing felt much harder than delivering pages of dialogue. I just hope people walk into the theatre without trying to solve the film too early and simply go on the journey with her.”

Sikandar Kher said: “What I enjoyed most was that nobody in this film is exactly who they appear to be. As an actor, that’s always fun because every scene has another layer to it. I think audiences will enjoy putting the pieces together as the story unfolds.”

Chunky Panday said: “I’ve always believed the best thrillers are the ones that stay with you after they’re over. That’s exactly what I felt when I read this script. It keeps drawing you in, and just when you think you’ve understood it, it surprises you again.”

Baby Do Die Do is a Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Film. The film releases in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi on balancing roles of a producer and an actor in Baby Do Die Do; says, “Those two voices kept each other honest throughout the shoot”

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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