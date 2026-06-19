Actor Sara Ali Khan made a notable appearance at Royal Ascot 2026, one of the world's most prestigious horse racing and social events, held in Berkshire, England. The Bollywood star joined an esteemed gathering of international guests, further strengthening her presence on the global stage.

Sara Ali Khan joins Henry Cavill and British Royals at Royal Ascot 2026 in Berkshire

Among the distinguished attendees at this year's event were actor Henry Cavill, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Images from the event quickly gained traction on social media, with Sara's appearance drawing attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts across the world.

Royal Ascot is widely regarded as one of Britain's most celebrated annual events, combining sport, fashion, culture, and tradition. The gathering attracts members of the royal family, global personalities, business leaders, and public figures, making it one of the most closely watched events on the international social calendar.

Sara Ali Khan embraces Royal Ascot's timeless fashion tradition

For the occasion, Sara opted for an elegant ivory ensemble complemented by a statement fascinator, adhering to the event's renowned dress code. Her choice reflected the classic sophistication associated with Royal Ascot while incorporating a contemporary touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The actor's refined look was widely appreciated online, with many observers praising her effortless elegance and poised presence. Her appearance stood out among the event's attendees and showcased her ability to adapt seamlessly to global fashion and cultural platforms.

Royal Ascot has long been recognised not only for its sporting significance but also for its influence on fashion trends. Guests often use the occasion to present carefully curated looks that balance tradition with modern style. Sara's ensemble aligned with that legacy while bringing an Indian celebrity presence to the international spotlight.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Vijay Raaz.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke completes 3 years; actress says she misses Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar

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