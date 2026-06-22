The makers of Sairaab have unveiled a brand-new track titled ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’, adding a soulful melody to the show’s musical repertoire. Ever since it started airing earlier this month, the Star Plus drama has been grabbing audience’s attention for its music, since it has played an integral role in enhancing the narrative of the serial. Now, the newly released song promises to further strengthen the emotional connection between viewers and the beloved characters of Ishaan and Noyonika.

Rohit Chandel dedicates the new song ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ from Sairaab to fans and co-star Madirakshi Mundle; reveals the emotional meaning behind it

Featuring Rohit Chandel and Madirakshi Mundle, who play Ishaan and Noyonika respectively, ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ explores the depth of their relationship and the emotions that continue to shape their journey. The chemistry between the lead pair is one of the key highlights of the show, and the newly released track aims to capture that essence with its heartfelt lyrics.

Speaking about the significance of the song, Rohit Chandel shared that the track holds a special place in his heart. The actor revealed that he would like to dedicate it to both his fans and his co-star Madirakshi Mundle as he said, “I’d like to dedicate ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ to my fans and Noyonika, aka Madirakshi Mundle. Music is truly the soul of Sairaab, and this song beautifully captures Ishaan’s emotions and his journey. What makes ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ so special is that it goes beyond romance. For Ishaan, it is about seeing someone for who they truly are. Despite being a celebrated rockstar surrounded by fame and admiration, his feelings for Noyonika are rooted in something much deeper.”

“He looks beyond all the labels and perceptions attached to her. He does not see her as a single mother or through the lens of society’s expectations and judgments. He sees her strength, her resilience, her vulnerability, and the person she truly is. I think that is what makes this song so emotional and relatable. It reflects a kind of love that is selfless and genuine, where someone becomes your whole world simply because of who they are, not because of how the world defines them,” he added.

Rohit’s insight into Ishaan’s emotional world offers viewers a deeper understanding of the character and the bond he shares with Noyonika. The song’s theme of acceptance, unconditional love, and looking beyond societal labels is expected to resonate strongly with audiences.

As Sairaab continues to captivate viewers with its emotional storytelling and engaging performances, ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ arrives as a meaningful addition to the show’s narrative. Fans can catch the evolving story of Ishaan and Noyonika every day at 7:30 PM on Star Plus.

Also Read: Rohit Chandel opens up about life after Pandya Store after his show goes off air; says, “I’ll do more and more projects”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.