Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekkar show how to ace the corset look

Corsets have often brought a sense of regal charm to the fore when it comes to fashion that blends tradition with sophistication. And our Bollywood divas have shown just how to pull traditional corset looks, especially in golden. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekkar show how to ace the corset look

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a handwoven silver tissue saree with a golden corset, featuring detailed embellishments that nearly define the outfit’s mood. Letting the outfit speak for itself, the actress layers her look with selective silver jewellery and a statement bindi.

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Bhumi Satish Pednekkar: Bhumi Satish Pednekkar looks straight out of an Egyptian frame, dressed in a golden outfit by Ekaya Banaras, featuring a body-hugging matching corset. The Daldal star lets her ensemble steal the spotlight while she fuels her look with statement, heavy jewellery pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt keeps it clean and polished in a golden Indo-western drape with an embroidered corset, serving a standout, chic look. The Alpha star accessorises her look with intricate diamond jewellery, featuring a choker, studs and rings.

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Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor looks straight out of a royal frame in a fully embellished corset featuring a generous train from around her shoulders and a dramatic cut across the waistline. The Peddi star dishes some serious cues to traditionalize a statement corset.

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Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani brings a blend of traditional sophistication by donning a detailed, worked-up corset paired with a pleated drape. The actress keeps her overall look rich and clean by accessorising her look with selective diamond jewellery.

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Which of these traditional corset looks are you adding to your wardrobe next?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Triptii Dimri: Bollywood actresses serving major yellow fashion inspiration this summer

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