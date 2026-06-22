The filmmaker insisted that even though they are not paired romantically in the film, they would be having plenty of scenes for fans who miss them from the 90s.

Ahmed Khan opens up about reuniting Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon after 22 years in Welcome To The Jungle: “People will want to see them together”

One of the talking points surrounding Welcome To The Jungle has been the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, who are set to share screen space once again after 22 years. The actors, whose collaborations in the 1990s remain popular among audiences, will be seen together in the upcoming ensemble comedy directed by Ahmed Khan.

Ahmed Khan opens up about reuniting Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon after 22 years in Welcome To The Jungle: “People will want to see them together”

Speaking about the casting decision in an interview with Mid-day, Ahmed Khan revealed that his long-standing friendship with both actors played a role in bringing them together for the project. According to the filmmaker, the reunion felt like a natural addition to the film, considering the nostalgia associated with the pair. "Both Raveena and Akshay have been such good friends of mine. We have known each other for over 30 years and because we go back so long, we know what has happened in each other's lives," said Khan.

The director also addressed the audience interest in seeing the duo reunite on screen. Explaining his thought process behind the move, he added, "People will want to see Raveena and Akshay together, so why not do fan service?" He further noted that Akshay had encouraged him to cast actors who were best suited to their respective parts in the film.

Recalling his conversation with Raveena about joining the project, Khan shared that the actress was comfortable with the idea of working alongside Akshay again. "She said, ‘So what? We are all actors and grown up. We are all friends and we will have a blast on the sets’." Ahmed Khan also remembered a particular moment during filming when the two actors shot a dance sequence together. "There is a sequence of Akshay and Raveena dancing together. The whole set clapped. Suniel Shetty, who also starred in Mohra, came in and said, ‘Arre, mere Mohra ki jodi aa gayi'."

Speaking about the atmosphere on set, the filmmaker emphasized the camaraderie among the cast members. "It's a small industry and everybody grows over their past and moves on. Off set, Raveena and Akshay were friends only - joking, having fun, and talking about their kids. We reminisced about the past and work from earlier movies."

While Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are not paired romantically in Welcome To The Jungle, they will share several scenes together, including a special song sequence choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Prince Gupta. Their reunion is particularly notable given the enduring popularity of films such as Mohra (1994), which featured iconic songs like ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Featuring a large ensemble cast, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

Also Read: BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla way; to have paid previews from Thursday, June 25

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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