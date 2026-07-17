First song from The India Story featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu ‘Tu Chal’ out now

The makers of The India Story, presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, have released the film's first song, ‘Tu Chal’, a stirring track that reflects themes of hope, resilience, and determination. Released under the T-Series banner, the song is sung by Richa Sharma, composed by Mangesh Dhakade, and written by lyricist Shakeel Azami. It serves as the emotional core of the upcoming courtroom drama.

First song from The India Story featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu ‘Tu Chal’ out now

The song is centred around Kajal Aggarwal's character and portrays her journey through personal struggles, emotional hardships, and unwavering courage. Through impactful visuals and meaningful lyrics, ‘Tu Chal’ captures the spirit of a woman who refuses to give up despite facing difficult circumstances. The track highlights the strength to move forward after every setback, conveying that perseverance is the true measure of courage.

Richa Sharma's heartfelt vocals add emotional intensity to the song, while Mangesh Dhakade's composition strengthens its powerful narrative. Shakeel Azami's lyrics reinforce the themes of hope and resilience, transforming ‘Tu Chal’ into more than just a film song—it becomes an inspiring anthem for those standing up against injustice and adversity.

Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, The India Story draws inspiration from the issue of pesticide farming and its serious impact on public health. The courtroom drama explores this socially relevant subject through an emotionally driven narrative. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade play pivotal roles in the film, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakade, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Released by T-Series, ‘Tu Chal’ is now available exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel as well as leading audio streaming platforms, giving audiences across the globe access to the film's inspiring first musical offering.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: The India Story trailer to be unveiled on July 18 ahead of July 24 release

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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