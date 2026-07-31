Sanjay Dutt recalls returning to finish Rocky while mother was in a coma: “Papa sent me back to complete the film”

Sanjay Dutt has opened up about one of the most emotionally challenging chapters of his life, recalling the difficult days when his mother, veteran actor Nargis Dutt, was battling pancreatic cancer while he was preparing for the release of his debut film, Rocky. Speaking during a conversation with AIG Hospitals Chairman, Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, the actor reflected on the painful memories of that period and the tough decision made by his father, Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt recalls returning to finish Rocky while mother was in a coma: “Papa sent me back to complete the film”

Sanjay revealed that Nargis was undergoing treatment in the United States, where medical advancements were far more limited than they are today. She underwent a major surgery at Sloan Kettering, but despite the procedure, her health continued to deteriorate due to several complications. Eventually, she slipped into a coma, leaving the family devastated.

At the same time, Sanjay's debut film Rocky was nearing its release, and Sunil Dutt insisted that his son return to India to complete the film. Looking back, Sanjay admitted that he struggled to understand the decision at the time.

“I was sent back when my mother was in a coma. Papa sent me back to complete the film. I just couldn't understand at that time why I had to complete the film when my mother was in a coma. I did that, I came back. She really fought an amazing battle. I saw her fighting, and I think she just wanted to come back home somehow. The whole fight she gave up once she came back, and we lost her when she was back here,” the actor recalled.

Sanjay said he was only around 19 or 20 years old during the ordeal, making it even harder to process everything that was happening. He remembered witnessing his mother's determination to survive and described the experience as deeply painful. He also shared that he and his younger sisters donated platelets during her treatment, hoping it would aid in her recovery.

Calling those years “a very traumatic time,” Sanjay reflected on how the loss of his mother shaped his life. He also spoke fondly of his father, Sunil Dutt, remembering him as a strict yet caring parent who instilled values of discipline, humility, and respect for others. According to the actor, those lessons remained with him throughout his life.

Nargis passed away in 1981 after her battle with pancreatic cancer, while Sunil Dutt died in 2005, leaving behind a legacy both as an actor and a guiding force in Sanjay Dutt's life.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt pens emotional birthday note for wife Maanayata Dutt, thanks her for their “2 wonderful kids”

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