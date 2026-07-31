The actress revisited memories from her school Ram Leela, credited her fellow performers, and left fans speculating over the timing of her latest Instagram posts.

A day after the much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing photographs from her childhood, when she portrayed Goddess Sita in a school Ram Leela performance.

Kangana Ranaut shares childhood photo as Sita a day after Ramayana trailer launch; says, “My aashirvaad to all the liberals”

Taking to Instagram, Kangana posted a throwback picture from her school days in which she is seen dressed as Sita in a traditional red saree. Accompanying the image, she simply wrote, “Sweet memories.” The actress also shared details about the performance, revealing that she is an alumna of Hill View Public School, Sarkhaghat, in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, from the 1997 batch. In another post, she acknowledged the classmates who portrayed other key characters in the play, crediting Chandresh Kumari for playing Lord Ram and Parul Modgil for essaying the role of Lord Hanuman.

Shortly afterwards, Kangana uploaded a close-up image of herself from the same Ram Leela performance. Along with the photograph, she posted a brief but cryptic message that quickly caught the attention of social media users. “My aashirvaad to all the liberals.”

The post immediately triggered discussions online, with many users trying to interpret its meaning. While Kangana did not provide any context or explain whom the message was directed at, its timing prompted speculation among a section of social media users.

Some fans linked the post to the release of the Ramayana trailer, particularly since the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Kangana has, on multiple occasions in the past, spoken about nepotism in Bollywood and has publicly criticised actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, the actress did not mention either the film or any individual in her Instagram posts, and there is no confirmation that the message was intended as a reference to them.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been facing criticism on social media over her recent remarks about Gen-Z, in which she referred to them as “generation gutter”. The comments have drawn backlash from several users online, with many expressing their disagreement and criticising the actress for her remarks.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which released on June 12. The film did not perform well at the box office. Apart from her acting career, Kangana continues to serve as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut defends “generation gutter” remarks in new Instagram video amid backlash

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