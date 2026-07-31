Actor Jyoti Mukerji, who recently returned to acting after a 16-year break with Netflix's Ikka, has spoken candidly about her relationship with sister-in-law Rani Mukerji and brother-in-law Aditya Chopra, and why she consciously chose not to seek opportunities through Yash Raj Films despite her close family connections.

Jyoti Mukerji calls Aditya Chopra “best brother-in-law”; reveals why she never worked with Yash Raj Films despite family ties

In a conversation with Rediff, Jyoti reflected on choosing the more challenging path in her acting career, saying she wanted to earn roles on merit rather than through her surname.

When asked why she had never worked with Yash Raj Films, Jyoti explained that it was a deliberate decision. "I wanted to build my own space and create my own journey," she said.

Acknowledging that industry connections often invite scrutiny, she added that she wanted people to recognise her talent instead of attributing her success to family ties: "It's very easy for people to say, 'She got work because of her connections.' What they don't see is the number of rejections I went through. Even if someone helps you get your first opportunity, you can't sustain a career unless you know your craft."

Jyoti further said she deliberately chose the harder route because she wanted to be recognised as an actor first: "I wanted people to hire me because they believed in my work, not because I was related to someone. I didn't want my hard work to be overshadowed by conversations about family connections."

“Aditya Chopra is the best brother-in-law”

Speaking about filmmaker Aditya Chopra, Jyoti had nothing but praise for him. "He's the best brother-in-law anyone could ask for," she said. She added that Aditya has a remarkable ability to keep the family united, describing him as someone who effortlessly holds everyone together.

Jyoti Mukerji on her bond with Rani Mukerji

Jyoti also opened up about her close relationship with Rani Mukerji, saying that off-screen they share the bond of sisters rather than sisters-in-law.

She described Rani as deeply family-oriented and praised the actor's love for her parents as well as the affection she has for Jyoti's children: "I never had a sibling, but feel like I found one in Rani. We share a very special bond," she said, adding that she avoids speaking too much about it because she fears "jinxing" their relationship.

Rani Mukerji's Reaction to Ikka

Jyoti also revealed that Rani had watched Ikka and was full of praise for her performance. "She loved it. She really loved my work," Jyoti shared.

Also read: Karan Johar shares heartfelt Guru Purnima note for Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “You both are the only reason I can tell stories today”

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