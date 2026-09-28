Sandeepa Dhar recently spoke about what attracted her to Chumbak, saying that the way women are portrayed in the series was among the reasons she chose to be part of it. According to the actor, the show takes a different approach to comedy by giving its female characters an active role instead of limiting them to supporting parts.

Sandeepa Dhar opens up on why Chumbak stood out: “Women are not just supporting characters”

Talking about her decision to choose the show, Sandeepa said, “I was interested in the show because women were not shown as stereotypical beings. Usually, in a comedy, the men have all the comic parts while women are just supporting characters. But that is not the case here at all.”

She pointed to Twinkle, played by Helly Shah, as an example of the series’ approach to its female characters. “Here, we have Twinkle (Helly Shah), who is the forerunner of comedy in the show,” Sandeepa shared.

The actor also spoke about the effort to move away from conventional gender roles in the narrative. “We’re not showing women sitting and cooking or serving food to men. In fact, that is something Aatish has done very purposefully. He made sure that we are not following stereotypical gender roles,” she said.

Sandeepa added that the treatment of the women characters stood out to her while she was reading the script. “Even when I was reading the script, I felt that it was really refreshing to see someone writing women’s roles like this,” she added.

Through its female characters, Chumbak gives women an active presence in its comedy and moves away from some of the conventional portrayals often seen in the genre. For Sandeepa, this approach was one of the aspects that made the script stand out from the beginning.

Also Read : Sandeepa Dhar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Chumbak co-stars, visits Lalbaugcha Raja

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