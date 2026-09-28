Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken about information she said she recently learnt from the person who conducted her brother’s post-mortem report. In a video message, Shweta claimed that the post-mortem reportedly indicated the use of a gun and that Sushant had suffered injuries, including a broken leg and hurt eyes.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti claims her brother’s post-mortem report revealed injuries; says, “His leg was broken, eyes were hurt”

Sharing what she said she had recently learnt, Shweta stated, “We got to know recently that that post-mortem person who did post-mortem on Bhai told that there was gun use and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt.”

Shweta also spoke about the emotional response she received from people after returning from Atlanta. She recalled meeting several people who expressed their grief over Sushant’s death and said, “There were hundreds of you coming and hugging me and crying, crying for Bhai. You guys, all of you felt that what happened to Bhai was wrong.”

Reflecting on the difficulty of dealing with the loss of someone close, Shweta said that forgiveness can become particularly difficult when something happens to a loved one. She added that she did not want to allow anger or resentment to take over her life.

“But if it happens to your own somebody whom you love, you just somehow take a lot more courage to forgive. But look, I don't want to be consumed by hatred, by revenge, by resentment. I think the purpose of my life is to stand for love, for faith, for goodness and for God.”

Shweta further urged people not to lose their faith despite the unfairness and pain they may experience. “And I don't want you guys to lose faith on God or in goodness. Please, please don't lose faith in God. There is unfairness in the world. Okay, I accept that. And maybe good people do have to go through a lot of pain. But pain is your way to transformation.”

Concluding her message, Shweta emphasised healing through love and said, “So, let not your heart be consumed with negativity. And healing comes from love. I stand for love. And I hope you can stand with me for love, for God, for goodness.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. His death was reported as an suicide, and the circumstances surrounding his death have continued to remain a subject of public discussion.

Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reiterates “cover-up” concerns: “He kept saying that they will not even spare him”

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