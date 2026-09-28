Sameer Anjaan reflects on writing for A.R. Rahman in The Legend of Bhagat Singh; says, “I found it difficult to write for him”

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan recently spoke about his experience of working with composer A.R. Rahman on ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ during an episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series. The conversation focused on Sameer’s career, his approach to songwriting and some of the challenges he encountered while working on memorable film soundtracks.

Sameer Anjaan reflects on writing for A.R. Rahman in The Legend of Bhagat Singh; says, “I found it difficult to write for him”

Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series features conversations with singers, composers and lyricists about their creative journeys and experiences in the Hindi film music industry. In the latest episode, Sameer Anjaan discussed his work across several decades and recalled his collaboration with A.R. Rahman.

Sameer, who holds a Guinness World Record for being one of the most prolific lyricists in Indian cinema, revealed that writing for Rahman came with its own set of challenges. He worked with the composer on only one film, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and released in 2002.

Recalling the experience, Sameer said, "I found it difficult to write for AR Rahman. I have only worked with him on one movie, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. If you listen to the songs, you'll understand how difficult they were to write. The movie has become a legendary film, and there were some lines taken from the original words of the 'Shaheeds'. Reimagining and writing them was very difficult for me. It was a fun memory."

The lyricist also explained that some portions of the songs were based on the original words associated with the martyrs depicted in the film. Adapting those words into songs while retaining their essence presented a creative challenge for him.

His appearance on Game Changers: The Music Series offered a glimpse into the process behind the songs of ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ and his experience of collaborating with Rahman. The episode is available on the show's YouTube channel.

Also Read : Sameer Anjaan recalls music director throwing his diary from third floor during early struggles: “You will never become a songwriter”

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