The trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion has received a fabulous response, further enhancing the hype around the Ajay Devgn-starrer. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Abhishek Pathak, also one of the film’s writers and producers, spoke about the film, the title change, and more.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak explains why Drishyam 3 was retitled Drishyam The Conclusion; reveals, “Mohanlal called Ajay Devgn after trailer launch. He REALLY liked the trailer. We’ll screen the film for him soon…”

Drishyam The Conclusion’s trailer launch was held on a grand scale in Goa. Drishyam 2’s (2022) trailer was also launched there, but this time, you made the experience more immersive by taking us to several locations where the film was shot. What was the thought behind doing that?

The whole journey of Drishyam was coming to an end. So, I thought it would be a great idea to take everyone to Goa and make them visit the places where we shot the film. It was kind of nostalgic for us as well.

Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 were quite similar to their Malayalam counterparts, while Drishyam The Conclusion takes a different route. At what stage did you and your team decide to deviate from the Malayalam version, and what prompted that decision?

After Drishyam 2 was released, I wanted to write the next instalment myself. I had a different idea about how to take the story forward. Rather than waiting, then having a discussion comparing our story with the Malayalam Drishyam 3 and deciding how to proceed, I thought I should just write it down. I took two years to finish the story, screenplay and dialogues. Once I narrated it to everyone, including Ajay sir, they all loved it. That gave us the confidence that this was the film we wanted to make. It was a story we believed in, and we felt this was how the narrative should move forward from here.

I guess we took a good call as this film is now completely different than what they have made.

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When the film was being shot, it was called Drishyam 3. However, a few months ago, it was retitled Drishyam The Conclusion. What prompted the team to change the title?

The title change happened a couple of months back. We were all clear that this would be the last part. When I narrated the story, I had this thought that I want to conclude the series with this movie. Also, when you call the film ‘Drishyam 3’, it immediately makes people assume that there’s a possibility of Drishyam 4. With the new title, it becomes clear to the audience that we are concluding the story. It pulls a full stop to any speculation that one more part maybe in the offing.

Were you less nervous directing Ajay Devgn for Drishyam The Conclusion?

Definitely. I have been seeing him since I was a child. He’s one of the greatest and finest actors we have in our country. To eventually be on a set and instruct him on what to do was a little nerve-wracking. You naturally wonder how it is going to be. That’s how I felt during Drishyam 2. However, he made me feel very comfortable with the whole process. So, the feeling I had on the first day of Drishyam 2 was very different from how I felt on the first day of Drishyam The Conclusion.

At the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn confessed, “I want Mohanlal sir to see the film. Ek unka bhi approval mil jaaye and I hope they love it. I am dying for them to see it!”. Has there been any update on this front?

Mohanlal sir called after the event. He spoke to dad (producer Kumar Mangat Pathak) and Ajay sir. He really liked the trailer. Whenever we get a chance, we’d love to show him the film. He was travelling at that point. So, once he gets free, we’ll definitely screen Drishyam The Conclusion for him.

Your banner is also producing a horror film with Ajay Devgn next…

The Mumbai schedule is going on. We’ll be travelling for the second schedule, which would be somewhere in North India. It’ll release in 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK PATHAK (@abhishekpathakk)

Recently, PVR Inox proposed scrapping the Virtual Print Fee (VPF). Instead, they want producers to opt for Exhibition Service Charge or Revised Revenue Share. What are your thoughts on this proposal?

I just read about it briefly and I genuinely don’t know the details as I have been occupied with Drishyam The Conclusion. Hence, I haven’t had the chance to have a discussion with anybody on this issue. But if VPF charges are being waived off, then I think it’s a good idea. It’s a cost that is eventually borne by the producer.

Drishyam series is synonymous with Pav Bhaji. Hence, any plans to tie up with Sardar Pav Bhaji or any other prominent Pav Bhaji restaurant?

(Laughs) I don’t know. That’s a call the marketing team will take. They’ll decide who to tie up with, whether it’s to sell Pav Bhaji or have it delivered to audiences in theatres. They may already be working on something along those lines.

Hopefully, people will come and enjoy the film on October 2. And once they love it, they can go and eat Pav Bhaji!

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak on this year’s box office trend, “If you give the audience a goo

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