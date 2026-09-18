Lyricist Sameer Anjaan recently revisited a difficult chapter from the early stages of his career during an appearance on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series. The lyricist recalled an incident involving a music director, who he chose not to name, and revealed how the encounter became a moment of self-doubt before eventually motivating him to continue pursuing songwriting.

Sameer Anjaan recalls music director throwing his diary from third floor during early struggles: “You will never become a songwriter”

Sameer, son of veteran songwriter Anjaan, recalled that the incident took place before he met music director Usha Khanna. He said the unnamed music director was a good acquaintance of his father. After listening to several of Sameer’s songs, the music director reportedly questioned his decision to pursue songwriting.

Sharing details of the interaction, Sameer said, "There was an incident before I visited Usha Khanna. I will not disclose the name of the music director, but he was a good acquaintance of my father.” He further recalled, “I showed him a few of my songs. After listening to 15–20 songs attentively, he said, 'You have a good education, you had a job, and you are the son of such a good ‘Shayar’; why would you ruin his reputation? I can give you in writing that you will never become a songwriter. Don’t waste your time here. If you need money, I will give it to you; go back to Banaras.' In anger, he threw my music diary from the third floor,” he shared.

The incident left Sameer questioning his abilities as a songwriter, particularly because the criticism had come from someone who knew his father. However, he said he remembered a line from his father’s work, which gave him the motivation to continue.

He went on to add, “While I was going down to retrieve it, I had so many questions in my mind. This music director was a friend of my father. He had listened to my songs for 45 minutes to an hour, and if his reaction was like this, was there a problem with my skills? Then I remembered a line from my father’s work: 'Jag abhi jeeta nahi hai, tu abhi haara nahi hai. Faisla hone se pehle haar mat swikaar karna.' I found new motivation in those words. I picked up my diary and went straight to Santa Cruz, to Usha Khanna’s house in Khar Road."

Sameer Anjaan is among the prolific lyricists in Indian cinema and holds a Guinness World Record for writing the highest number of film songs. His appearance on Game Changers: The Music Series offered a glimpse into the struggles that preceded his established career.

This version keeps the focus on the incident and Sameer’s recollection, while avoiding unverified conclusions about the unnamed music director or adding details beyond the supplied material.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Don’t know if Hera Pheri 3 will be made, there is no clear picture,” says Sameer Anjaan

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