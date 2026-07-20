After viral photos and videos from his recent public appearance sparked concern among fans, the superstar appeared to respond with a striking social media post.

Salman Khan has seemingly responded to the wave of concern surrounding his health after recent photos and videos of the actor from Mumbai went viral on social media. The superstar, who made a public appearance at the SRA office over the weekend, was photographed by paparazzi, with several clips from the outing quickly circulating online.

Salman Khan reacts after fans worry about his health with cryptic Instagram post asking, “Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?”

While Salman Khan's signature charisma remained intact, many fans observed that the actor appeared noticeably leaner and looked tired during the appearance. The visuals soon triggered discussions across social media platforms, with several admirers expressing concern over his well-being. Fans flooded the comment sections of viral posts, hoping that the actor was doing well and wishing him good health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)



It now appears that those reactions reached the actor himself. On Instagram, Salman Khan shared a series of black-and-white photographs featuring himself in a rugged cowboy-inspired look. Sporting a stylish cowboy hat and a calm expression, the actor accompanied the photos with a short yet intriguing caption that read, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?(How is all your health?)".

The post immediately caught the attention of fans, many of whom interpreted it as Salman Khan's subtle response to the concern surrounding his health. Instead of directly addressing the speculation, the actor turned the question around by checking in on his followers, a gesture that resonated with his fan base.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from both fans and members of the entertainment industry. Actress Anjali Anand, influencer and reality show personality Khanzaadi (Firoza Khan), and content creator Nagma Mirajkar were among those who interacted with the post. Thousands of fans also left heartfelt messages, expressing relief at seeing the actor active on social media while continuing to wish him good health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Although Salman Khan has not issued any official statement regarding the speculation, his latest Instagram post has reassured many fans who had been worried after his recent public appearance.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by real-life events. The film marks his first on-screen collaboration with Chitrangda Singh and was postponed after initially being expected to release earlier this year.

In addition, Salman also has an untitled pan-India entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The project will see him sharing screen space with South superstar Nayanthara for the first time, making it one of his most anticipated upcoming films.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal talks about Salman Khan’s generosity: “If you ever suffer a loss because of him, he will make sure you gain twice as much”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.