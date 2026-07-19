EXCLUSIVE: Onir “DISHEARTED” with 72nd National Awards winners, says All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies and others deserved recognition

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced last evening for the films released in 2024. Following the announcement, there has been a wave of happiness amongst the winners as well as their fans and admirers. Hence, the social media is flooded with congratulatory messages being poured in on the winners. On the other hand, the winners have shared statements of gratitude for their win.

EXCLUSIVE: Onir “DISHEARTED” with 72nd National Awards winners, says All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies and others deserved recognition

However, there is a section of the audience that is disappointed with the results of the awards and they have been vocal. But there are very few people from the film fraternity itself who have voiced their disappointment towards the same. One among them is filmmaker Onir.

The My Brother Nikhil director took to his X (formerly Twitter) and posted, “They Have TOTALLY LOST TEH PLOT. #72ndNationalFilmAwards.”

They Have TOTALLY LOST TEH PLOT.#72ndNationalFilmAwards — iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2026

Bollywood Hungama contacted Onir to ask if he wishes to elaborate on why he is disappointed with the results of the National Award winners. The filmmaker politely refused for an interview but sent a text message saying why he is disappointed to see certain films being ignored by the National Awards jury.

Onir said, “Just disheartening not to see All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies or Girls Will Be Girls being recognised for film, director or actors (awards). And Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila.”

Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light made India proud at Cannes Film Festival by being the first film from the country in 30 years to win the prestigious Grand Prix. Hence, there were hopes from the film’s admirers for its triumph at this year’s National Awards.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, Laapataa Ladies, Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham, Manjummel Boys: 7 acclaimed films and performances that were SHOCKINGLY ignored by 72nd National Film Awards

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