The former Indian cricket captain marks his television hosting comeback with the Bengali edition of the popular reality show.

EXCLUSIVE: Sourav Ganguly opens up about hosting Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3; says “Getting to host after a decade makes this experience even more exciting”

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has made his return to television hosting after a decade with Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. In a rare move for the popular reality television franchise, a former cricket superstar has stepped into the role of host, with Ganguly taking charge of the Bengali edition that returned to television after nearly ten years.

EXCLUSIVE: Sourav Ganguly opens up about hosting Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3; says “Getting to host after a decade makes this experience even more exciting”

Speaking exclusively about his new role as the host of Bigg Boss Bangla, Ganguly opened up about his association with the franchise and his experience of working with Endemol Shine India for the first time. He said, “I have watched the Bigg Boss journey over the years and seen how the franchise has grown across languages and reached audiences around the world. Bigg Boss Bangla has its own very passionate audience and getting to host its return after a decade with this Season, while working with Endemol Shine India for the first time, makes this experience even more exciting.”

Ganguly’s association with Bigg Boss Bangla also marks his return to television hosting after 10 years. The former cricketer has been associated with several television projects over the years, but his latest stint sees him enter the world of reality television through one of India’s most recognised entertainment franchises.

The Bigg Boss format has been adapted across multiple Indian languages and has traditionally featured hosts predominantly from the Hindi and regional film industries. Ganguly’s appointment therefore marks a notable departure from the franchise’s usual choice of hosts, bringing a prominent sports personality into the reality television space.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 premiered on Star Jalsha on August 30. The latest season features a diverse group of contestants from the Bengali entertainment industry and other fields. The lineup includes actors Monami Ghosh, Bharat Kaul, Srijla Guha, Sonamoni Saha and Sohini Paul, along with sports personality Dipendu Biswas. Influencers, music personalities and other known names are also part of the season.

With Ganguly at the helm, Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 brings together the former cricketer’s television presence and the established format of the reality show. His return to hosting after a decade adds another dimension to the latest edition as the Bengali franchise begins a new chapter with its return to television.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly praises Rajkummar Rao in the first look of Dada, thanks fans for the birthday wishes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.