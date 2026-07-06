Mamta Sharma remembers working with Salman Khan with ‘Chatni’ song returning in Dhamaal 4: “I still remember how he held my hand and spun me during the song”

Singer Mamta Sharma is feeling nostalgic as the popular ‘Chatni’ song returns to the big screen, this time as part of Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4. The singer, who originally performed ‘Kaise Bani Kaise Bani — The Chatni’ song alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 2 (2012), says recreating the track has been a special and emotional experience.

Mamta Sharma remembers working with Salman Khan with ‘Chatni’ song returning in Dhamaal 4: “I still remember how he held my hand and spun me during the song”

Speaking about the opportunity, Sharma shared that getting the chance to revisit one of her most-loved songs is something that rarely happens in a singer’s career. “Very few people get a chance to redo their own track, and that too in another iconic franchise,” she said.

The singer revealed that the project came as a surprise when she received a call from Raj Chanana, assistant vice-president at T-Series. She explained that composer Aditya Dev had recreated the song, and listening to the new version instantly took her back to the time when she first recorded it.

“Aditya Dev had recreated it. The moment I heard the track, it brought back so many memories. I’ve been singing it on stage for so many years that it has become [another] ‘Munni’ to me,” Sharma said with a smile, referring to her hit song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’.

Despite the new version, Sharma admitted that ‘Chatni’ will always remain closely associated with Salman Khan and the Dabangg franchise in her mind. Recalling her experience of shooting the song with the superstar, she described it as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

“The first posters I put up in my home were of Salman sir and Madhuri ma’am. Then suddenly, in 2010, I was working with him. I still remember how he held my hand and spun me during the song. I was so happy that even during breaks, my hand would remain in that position,” she laughed.

Apart from celebrating the return of ‘Chatni’, Sharma also hinted at exciting projects ahead. The singer revealed that she has several upbeat party tracks lined up, along with a collaboration with lyricist Nikhat Khan.

Teasing fans about what's next, Sharma signed off with an energetic promise: “Keep your dancing shoes ready.”

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: ‘Munni Badnaam’ and ‘Chatni’ fame Mamta Sharma brings wedding vibes with ‘Kangna’; says, “I am thrilled that the song is already receiving so much love”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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