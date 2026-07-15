Saif Ali Khan steps into a visually challenged hero role in Haiwaan: “It is one of the most amazing roles”

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to headline Haiwaan, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar in a gripping thriller scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. The recently unveiled first-look posters have generated excitement by showcasing Saif in what appears to be one of the most distinctive roles of his career.

Saif Ali Khan steps into a visually challenged hero role in Haiwaan: “It is one of the most amazing roles”

Known for choosing unconventional characters, Saif is reportedly portraying a visually challenged man for the first time on screen. While the filmmakers have kept most details about his role under wraps, the posters hint at a dark and emotionally driven story. The actor's performance is expected to rely on subtlety and emotional depth, making Haiwaan another unique addition to his filmography.

Saif Ali Khan Takes On The Role Of a Visually Disabled Role

Speaking about his character in a recent interview, Saif expressed his excitement about taking on the role and described it as deeply emotional.

"It is one of the most amazing roles that I have received because it is such a sympathetic character. You have a handicapped character almost playing an action hero like the Japanese do a lot of that. This is really captaining to that in myself that I get a chance to play an Indian version of a blind samurai in my head."

The role marks a departure from the conventional Bollywood hero image, with Saif portraying a protagonist whose courage and resilience define his journey rather than physical strength.

Saif Ali Khan to play an unconventional hero

Bollywood has traditionally celebrated larger-than-life action heroes, but Saif has consistently experimented with diverse characters throughout his career. In Haiwaan, he once again takes a different path by playing a visually challenged lead. Set against the backdrop of a thriller, the film is expected to showcase a more grounded and emotionally layered portrayal of heroism.

Saif Ali Khan to share screen with Mohanlal?

Director Priyadarshan has confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will make a special appearance in Haiwaan. Sharing his experience of working with the veteran actor, Saif praised his professionalism and humility.

“It was interesting because of how unassuming and charming he is, like all superstars can be. But what struck me most, was his meticulous performance," he said, in a recent interview.

Sai Haiwaan Was A Challenging Film For Saif Ali Khan

Saif also admitted that the film tested him as an actor, with every day on set bringing new challenges.

"Every day was a challenge and new for me. (It is a) very sympathetic is what I've learnt. A character that is written on paper for you to feel for, which I haven't got much of (in his career)," Saif said in a recent chat.

Also Read : Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan bring dark thriller Haiwaan to life; first look out

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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