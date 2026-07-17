Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video proves his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t changed; superstar had then said, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life person”

Aamir Khan’s recent comments on Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a hunger strike, has gone viral. The superstar denied that his iconic character, Phunsuk Wangdu, from 3 Idiots (2009), was based on Sonam. This statement has faced severe backlash. However, the fact is that Aamir has always maintained the same stand.

Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video proves his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t changed; superstar had then said, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life person”

Bollywood Hungama chanced upon a video from December 2016 where Aamir held the same viewpoint. He was asked to comment on the fact that Phunsuk Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. Aamir Khan asked, “Who is Sonam?”. He then added, “Our film was adapted from the book”. He then forgot who wrote the bestselling book. He asked, “Who was the writer?”. Someone next to him, as well as the journalists present in the audience, answered, “Chetan Bhagat”. Aamir then added, “Yes, Chetan Bhagat. He had written a book, Five Point Someone. 3 Idiots is based on that book, not on any real-life person.”

What Aamir Khan said recently

Aamir was at the London Indian Film Festival to celebrate 25 years of his other cult film, Lagaan (2001). An audience member asked the star about Sonam Wangchuk, linking him to 3 Idiots. The question also touched on Sonam's ongoing hunger strike.

Aamir Khan replied, “No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur (Omi Vaidya) just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong.”

The audience laughed over the last sentence. Aamir continued, “Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, nor I knew about Mr Sonam.”

He also said, “However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does.”

There was applause at this point. Aamir further stated, “Mr Sonam has also said that the character is not based on him.”

When asked about his hunger strike, Aamir noted, “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan clarifies 3 Idiots wasn’t inspired by Sonam Wangchuk: “That is a misconception”

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