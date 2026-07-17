The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar became the talk of the town, thanks to the beautiful pictures that flooded the internet. The man responsible for capturing these memorable moments was Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories. Himanshu and his team don’t merely consider themselves wedding photographers and filmmakers. As stated on their official website, they are “visual storytellers, memory keepers, and emotional archivists who become a part of your journey”. In the past, Himanshu’s team has also documented several landmark celebrations, including Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities, Rihanna’s Fenty event in Mumbai, and Arjun Tendulkar's wedding celebrations. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Himanshu Patel opened up about documenting Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding celebrations, working with the Kapoor family, the challenges of covering high-profile weddings, and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Himanshu Patel, the man behind Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s viral wedding pictures, speaks out; reveals how Anil, Boney, Arjun and the Kapoor family gave him complete creative freedom: “They understand what it takes to build narratives”

What was the brief given to you for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding celebrations and how did you work towards it?

The brief was simple in words but not in execution: capture the wedding as it actually felt, not as it would look good on paper. There wasn't a push for a certain aesthetic or a certain kind of coverage. The focus was on making sure the family could just be present in their own moments, and trust that we'd hold the rest. Our job was to build enough comfort early on that the camera stopped being a factor in the room. Once that happens, everything we capture becomes real rather than performed.

Anshula comes from a star family. How was it balancing focus on them and on the wedding couple at the same time?

Honestly, once you're inside a wedding, it stops being about who's a public figure and who isn't. Everyone in that room is a father, a brother, a friend, someone crying at the right moment or laughing too loud. Our approach doesn't change based on who's more recognizable. If anything, the couple is always the centre of gravity for us, because it's their story we're telling. Everyone else, however big their own name is, is there to hold that story up.

Boney Kapoor is an established producer, so is Anil Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor has handled production in the past. How was it interacting with them and did they share any input?

There's a mutual respect that comes from both sides understanding what it takes to create something. When you're working with people who've spent their lives building narratives, they instinctively understand pacing, moments, why you'd wait for something instead of forcing it. It made conversations easier, not harder. There wasn't a sense of instruction as much as trust; they let us do our job the way we know how to.

What's the biggest challenge that you face in celebrity or high-profile weddings?

Protecting intimacy in a setting where privacy is under constant pressure. The more well-known the family, the more there is riding on every image, not just aesthetically but in terms of how it will travel once it's out in the world. So, the real challenge isn't logistics or scale; we've solved for that over the years. It's making sure that in the middle of all that attention, the people getting married still get a wedding that feels like theirs, not a public event they're attending.

A lot of Indians travel abroad for destination weddings. But the same number of foreigners don't visit India to get married. What can be done to bridge the gap?

It comes down to storytelling and infrastructure moving together. India has the backdrop, the culture, the craftsmanship; few places in the world can offer what we can visually and emotionally. What's missing is global visibility of that experience being seamless for a foreign family, from ease of travel to vendor trust to language comfort. The gap closes when more of the world sees Indian weddings not as spectacle, but as an experience they can imagine having themselves. That's a shift in perception, and it happens one well-told story at a time.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares unseen wedding videos with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor; calls family her forever home

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