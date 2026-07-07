The actor adds another milestone to her fitness journey after making her debut at the internationally acclaimed marathon while preparing for her next Half Ironman.

Actor Saiyami Kher has added another milestone to her fitness journey by successfully completing the prestigious Gold Coast Marathon in Australia. Marking her debut at the internationally renowned race, the actor shared her experience of running through one of the most scenic marathon routes while continuing her preparation for her next endurance challenge.

Saiyami Kher completes her first Gold Coast Marathon in Australia; says, “Definitely one of the most breathtaking races I have done”

Known for balancing her acting career with a passion for endurance sports, Saiyami has consistently taken on physically demanding events over the years. Having completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice, she has established herself as one of the industry's most dedicated fitness enthusiasts, with long-distance running, cycling and swimming forming an integral part of her lifestyle.

Sharing her experience after completing the marathon, Saiyami said, "This has to be one the most stunning races I have run at. I was soaking in the sunrise and the pristine blue water all through my run. I was invited to run this breathtaking race thanks to tourism Queensland. I can’t thank them enough I always like to run a marathon or half marathon in every city/ country I visit because I feel it’s the best way to see a city. The Gold Coast marathon was a dream because it was the perfect weather and has to be one of the most scenic runs I have ever done. I feel Gold Coast in general is a very fit city so the energy and runners at the race was incredible. I spent 10 days before the race doing all kinds of crazy adventures around Queensland. Diving/ surfing/ snorkelling/ rock climbing and finished off my trip with this beautiful race."

The actor also revealed that she is already looking forward to returning to the event next year while continuing her training for another major endurance competition. She added, "The race happens first weekend of every July, so I know what I want to do next July! I can’t wait to visit again next year to do it again. It was an easy course, and you really don’t realise how time flies by when it’s to pretty. I am doing another half ironman in two months. So, this felt like a perfect race to keep my training going. I wasn’t chasing a time on this race because I was recovering from an ankle injury but for anyone chasing a PB this is a great course to choose!”

Saiyami has often spoken about approaching fitness with discipline and consistency rather than chasing quick results. Despite her demanding shooting schedules, she continues to dedicate time to training and regularly participates in endurance events across the world.

With her successful debut at the Gold Coast Marathon, Saiyami has once again demonstrated her commitment to pushing her limits, adding yet another accomplishment to her growing list of endurance achievements as she gears up for her next Half Ironman challenge.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher voices anger after 200-year-old tree near her Nashik home is cut down: “Growth without sensitivity is not progress”

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