Bollywood actor Esha Gupta brought high fashion to the forefront as she attended Paris Couture Week in a striking creation by Lebanese designer Tony Ward. Known for her confident, high-glamour style choices, Esha once again stayed true to her signature aesthetic, choosing a couture ensemble that balanced sensuality with refined craftsmanship.

Esha Gupta stuns in daring plunging neckline gown by Tony Ward at Paris Couture Week

The actor stepped out in a floor-length champagne gold gown that perfectly reflected the opulence synonymous with Paris Couture Week. Richly embellished with crystals, metallic beadwork and shimmering sequins, the ensemble showcased the intricate handwork that defines haute couture. Every embellishment caught the light effortlessly, creating movement and dimension without overwhelming the silhouette.

A masterclass in sculptural glamour

The standout feature of the gown was its dramatic plunging cowl neckline, a design element that added softness to an otherwise structured silhouette. Rather than relying solely on skin-baring details, the neckline was carefully balanced by the gown's precise tailoring and sculpted bodice, creating a look that felt elegant rather than excessive.

The fitted waist gradually flowed into a semi-sheer skirt finished with a sweeping tulle train that added volume and movement. The transparent lower panel introduced texture while allowing the heavily embellished bodice to remain the visual focal point. It is a styling technique frequently seen on international couture runways, where illusion fabrics are used to create lightness despite intricate embroidery.

Minimal styling lets couture shine

Esha wisely resisted the temptation to over-accessorise. She paired the statement gown with sleek, elongated gold earrings, allowing the couture craftsmanship to take centre stage. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back, low bun, lending the overall appearance a polished, contemporary finish while highlighting the architectural neckline.

Her beauty look leaned towards understated luxury. Soft bronzed skin, sculpted cheekbones, smoky neutral eyes, feathered brows and a satin nude lip complemented the warm gold tones of the gown. The makeup enhanced the outfit without competing with its intricate detailing.

Glam-core with a couture sensibility

The look perfectly embodied Esha Gupta's evolving fashion identity, often described as glam-core with a modern edge. While the plunging neckline delivered undeniable drama, the impeccable tailoring, luxurious embellishments and restrained styling elevated the ensemble into couture territory.

Tony Ward is celebrated for creating gowns that merge feminine silhouettes with meticulous craftsmanship, and Esha's appearance reflected that design philosophy. The ensemble echoed elements of Old Hollywood glamour while embracing contemporary couture trends through clean styling and sculptural construction.

Also Read: Esha Gupta returns to India after UAE airport scare amid US-Iran conflict: “It was very tough”

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