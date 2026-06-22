More than a decade after its release, the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. Known for its raw and honest portrayal of friendship, love, and heartbreak, the film has attained cult status over the years. But what many fans may not know is that the road to assembling its iconic cast was anything but smooth. In a recent interview with Variety India, actor Saif Ali Khan pulled back the curtain on the film's casting process, revealing that several prominent actors — including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had turned down the project before he stepped in.

Saif Ali Khan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan turned down Cocktail: “Veronica’s part was too delicious”

Saif explained that while leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty were already on board from the start, the production team found it surprisingly difficult to lock in a male lead. He attributed this struggle to the overwhelming appeal of Deepika's character in the script. Saif shared, “They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn't get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica's (played by Deepika) part is so delicious.” He further recalled, “I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I'll do it’.”

The actor, who went on to play Gautam a charming, carefree flirt expressed zero regrets about his decision and even added a characteristic touch of humour when reflecting on it. “And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That's my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it,” he said, referring to director Homi Adajania, with whom he clearly shared a warm creative bond.

Directed by Homi Adajania and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Saif Ali Khan himself, Cocktail went on to achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success. Deepika Padukone's fearless portrayal of the bold and independent Veronica was widely celebrated and is widely regarded as a defining turning point in her career a role that transformed how audiences and the industry perceived her.

Also Read : Saif Ali Khan honours Tiger Pataudi at UK’s Winchester College, unveils plaque: “Our family is immensely proud”

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