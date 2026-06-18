Actor Saif Ali Khan attended a ceremony at Winchester College in the United Kingdom on June 13, 2026, where a commemorative plaque honouring his late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was unveiled at the College’s historic cricket pavilion, Hunter Tent.

Saif Ali Khan honours Tiger Pataudi at UK’s Winchester College, unveils plaque: “Our family is immensely proud”

The unveiling took place as part of Wykeham Day, Winchester College’s annual summer celebration, which brings together pupils, staff, families, and alumni to mark the traditions of the institution.

Saif Ali Khan, an alumnus of the college, spoke at the ceremony about his father’s association with the institution.

“As a former pupil of Winchester College myself, it’s a great privilege to return here today to honour my father’s legacy. Winchester was where my father’s cricketing journey truly began. It was a place he spoke of with great affection, not only for the sport but for the friendships, values and experiences that shaped him. Our family is immensely proud and grateful that Winchester College has chosen to honour him in this way. We hope this plaque will inspire future generations of pupils, just as Winchester inspired him,” he said.

Sir Richard Stagg, Warden of Winchester College, also spoke at the ceremony. “Tiger Pataudi remains one of the most distinguished figures in the history of cricket, and a source of immense pride to Winchester College. He was a cricketing prodigy at the School, beating a record for runs scored in a season set by Douglas Jardine in 1919. He went on to become a great cricketer and a leader of Indian cricket. It is especially fitting that, in honouring Tiger’s legacy, we also celebrate the deep and enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India, and our shared love of the game,” Stagg said.

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Kartavya. He will next appear in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar, as well as in the Netflix project Hum Hindustani, which is scheduled for release later this year.

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