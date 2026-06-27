The wait is finally over for fans eager to see Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan share screen space once again. The makers of Haiwaan have officially announced that the much-anticipated thriller, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, will hit cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan locks September 11, 2026 release date

Backed by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, Haiwaan is being positioned as an edge-of-the-seat thriller that promises suspense, gripping drama and high-stakes storytelling. The film marks a significant collaboration as Priyadarshan reunites with Akshay Kumar while also bringing together Akshay and Saif Ali Khan for a much-awaited on-screen reunion.

Announcing the release date on social media, KVN Productions shared an intriguing poster along with the caption, “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar… In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars”.

The announcement has already generated considerable excitement among moviegoers, with fans looking forward to watching Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together once again. Over the years, the duo has delivered memorable performances and has been appreciated for their effortless camaraderie on screen. With Haiwaan, audiences can expect to see the two actors in a completely different cinematic space, headlining what is being described as an intense and gripping thriller.

One obsession.

One relentless pursuit.

One date you’ll want to remember.#Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar ✨

In cinemas 11th September 2026.

Mark your calendars 🗓️ #SaifAliKhan @akshaykumar@priyadarshandir @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/cAuIDV7sTR — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) June 27, 2026



Apart from the leading pair, Haiwaan also boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. While the makers have chosen to keep the storyline tightly under wraps, the film is expected to revolve around themes of obsession, pursuit and suspense, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project.

Directed by Priyadarshan, who is known for crafting films across genres with equal finesse, Haiwaan is expected to blend psychological tension with edge-of-the-seat drama. With an accomplished filmmaker at the helm and a star-studded cast leading the narrative, the film is already being counted among the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2026.

A KVN Productions and Thespian Films production, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The thriller is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher celebrates a full circle moment as she reunites with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan after 12 years

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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