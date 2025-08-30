The music duo Sachet-Parampara have successfully defended their chart-topping song ‘Raanjhan’ against recent copyright allegations made by foreign musician KMKZ. The claims, which alleged that the track was copied, were reviewed by multiple major streaming platforms and found to be entirely baseless.

Sachet-Parampara win legal battle over ‘Raanjhan’; copyright allegations by KMKZ rejected

Before the song’s public release, all project files for ‘Raanjhan’ had been submitted to streaming services for verification. After careful evaluation, platforms including YouTube and Spotify confirmed that Sachet-Parampara were the rightful creators, rejecting KMKZ’s copyright claims.

In response to the incident, Sachet-Parampara have filed a defamation case against KMKZ, citing the allegations as false and damaging to their professional reputation. The duo emphasized that the musical composition of ‘Raanjhan’ is based on a standard F# major chord progression—including F#5, F#5 major 7, B sus 2, E flat minor, D flat, and E flat minor—which is commonly used in numerous original works across genres. They stated that such progressions cannot form the basis for plagiarism claims.

Speaking about the matter, Sachet-Parampara said, “The person alleging they composed the music for Raanjhan is making completely baseless accusations, clearly intended to stir controversy and gain visibility. With the consultation of my lawyers, I have issued a defamation notice, and we are prepared to take strict legal action to address this malicious attempt to discredit our work. We’ve already provided the original session files and piano scores to YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, all of which confirmed our authorship and rejected any other copyright claims.”

The duo also reiterated their commitment to creating original, genre-defining music, stating that they would continue focusing on their craft while letting their work speak for itself.

The incident highlights the increasing challenges faced by music creators in the digital age, where false copyright claims can spread rapidly, potentially harming reputations. By taking prompt legal and procedural action, Sachet-Parampara have reinforced the importance of protecting intellectual property while maintaining transparency with music platforms.

With the allegations now dismissed, fans of the duo can continue enjoying ‘Raanjhan’, which has been praised for its melody, arrangement, and emotional resonance, without concerns over its originality or authorship.

