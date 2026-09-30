Actress Rupali Ganguly became emotional while recalling her family’s financial struggles and her late father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly’s long-standing dream of owning a house in Mumbai. Speaking at FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 30, the actress opened up about the difficult phase her family went through and how the success of Anupamaa eventually helped her fulfil her father’s wish.

Rupali Ganguly gets emotional recalling family’s financial struggles and late father’s dream of owning a Mumbai home: “Anupamaa hua and maine apna pehla ghar khareeda”

Rupali recalled that her father had to make difficult financial decisions while pursuing his career in filmmaking. She explained that during those years, filmmakers working outside the corporate system often had to sell their homes to finance their movies. Her family, too, went through a difficult period and eventually lost their property.

"My father was a filmmaker. In those times, those who were not into corporate filmmaking business, they sold homes and made films. There was a point when we lost it all. My father's only dream was to make a house in Mumbai," Rupali recalled, becoming emotional.

The actress also reflected on growing up as the daughter of a filmmaker and the assumptions that came with being a "nepo kid". While acknowledging her background, Rupali said that she wanted to build something of her own while also fulfilling her father's dream.

"I was a typical nepo kid, a big filmmaker's daughter. But that was the only dream of my dad that I wanted to fulfil. Anupamaa hua and maine apna pehla ghar khareeda (Anupamaa happened and I finally bought my first home)."

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The success of Anupamaa proved to be an important turning point for Rupali, both professionally and personally. The show gave her wider recognition and also helped her achieve a goal that had remained close to her heart.

Rajan Shahi recalls Rupali Ganguly’s early struggles

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi, who was also present at the event, recalled Rupali's initial struggles in the industry. He revealed that she had auditioned multiple times for the first show they worked on together, but he had initially rejected her.

"For the first show we did together, Rupali had given three auditions and I had rejected her. She asked me to give her another chance. That time, she used to walk all the way from Worli as she didn't have money to travel by bus. So that is her struggle and I am very proud of her," Rajan said.

Rupali was visibly emotional as Rajan spoke about her early years in the industry and wiped away tears on stage.

Also Read : Rupali Ganguly drops adorable Yashoda-Krishna reel on Janmashtami 2026

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