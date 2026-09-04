On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special post featuring Jubin Nautiyal’s devotional rendition of ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’. The bhajan added a spiritual touch to the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth and highlighted the themes of faith, devotion and surrender.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Janmashtami with Jubin Nautiyal’s devotional rendition ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’

The Janmashtami video shared by the Prime Minister features him paying his respects to Lord Krishna. Jubin Nautiyal’s rendition plays alongside the visuals, complementing the devotional mood of the post. The combination of the bhajan and the video reflects the spirit of Janmashtami and its emphasis on faith and reverence.

Reacting to the post, Jubin Nautiyal expressed his gratitude and said, “It’s truly an honour that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has once again chosen one of my song to celebrate Shri Krishna this Janmashtami. Music finds its highest purpose when it becomes part of our nation’s shared emotions. Deeply grateful and humbled. ”

‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’ is a devotional bhajan centred on faith and the bond between a devotee and the divine. Jubin Nautiyal’s rendition brings an emotive quality to the traditional devotional composition while retaining its spiritual essence.

The song has been composed by Raaj Aashoo, with lyrics by Murali Agarwal. Nautiyal’s vocals lend a contemporary musical treatment to the bhajan while preserving its devotional character.

Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’ is available to stream across major music platforms. The rendition can also be watched on the T-Series YouTube channel.

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