Social media influencer and actor Riyaz Aly has added another premium vehicle to his collection by purchasing a Mercedes-Benz E 200. Finished in an elegant Obsidian Black exterior with a beige interior, the luxury sedan represents another important milestone in his personal and professional journey.

Riyaz Aly adds a Mercedes-Benz E 200 to his luxury car collection

Speaking about the purchase, Riyaz reflected on his long-standing admiration for the Mercedes-Benz brand and how his dream of owning one began at a young age.

“When I was 16, I bought my first Mercedes. I had always dreamed of owning a red Mercedes, and making that dream come true was a very special moment for me. Later, on my mother’s birthday, I gifted my mother a Range Rover. A year after that, I replaced my red Mercedes with a C-Class. And now, I’m excited to welcome this Mercedes-Benz E 200 to my family,” he said.

Over the years, Riyaz has established himself as one of India's most followed digital creators through his engaging social media content, music videos, and collaborations with leading brands. His latest luxury car purchase reflects not only his passion for premium automobiles but also the progress he has made by achieving goals he once dreamed of through dedication and consistent hard work.

The Mercedes-Benz E 200, featuring an Obsidian Black finish and a refined beige cabin, is known for its blend of luxury, comfort, cutting-edge technology, and premium features. It remains one of the most sought-after executive sedans in its category.

Apart from his success in the digital space, Riyaz has also been expanding his career in the entertainment industry. He was recently seen on Lock Upp and continues to explore new opportunities as an actor. With several acting projects in the pipeline, the new car marks yet another memorable milestone as he enters an exciting new phase of his career.

Also Read : Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Riyaz Aly puts Sunita Ahuja at risk to win Rs. 50,000 for the house in major game-changing twist

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