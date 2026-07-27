Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol Season 16 has found its winner. Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha emerged victorious after months of competition, outperforming fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla to lift the coveted trophy.

Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak expresses happiness: “Winning Indian Idol feels absolutely surreal”

The grand finale featured performances from the finalists and appearances by judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar.

Jyotirmayee's winning performance on the song 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan' marked the culmination of a journey that earned her praise from the judges, celebrity guests and viewers throughout the season. During the competition, she received a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini for her rendition of 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi'. She also impressed actress Leena Chandavarkar with her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain'.

Before participating in Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee had established herself as a singer in the Odia music industry and was also associated with using music therapy to support cancer patients.

Reacting to her victory, Jyotirmayee Nayak said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way. I'm immensely grateful to Sony Entertainment Television and Fremantle for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today. A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud.”

Season 16 of Indian Idol concluded with the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', celebrating evergreen music while introducing another promising singing talent to audiences across the country. With the trophy now in her hands, Jyotirmayee Nayak is set to embark on the next phase of her musical journey as the latest winner of one of Indian television's longest-running singing reality shows.

Also Read: Indian Idol 16: Anand-Milind reveal distributors had called Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak music “too weak, mellow” before its blockbuster success

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