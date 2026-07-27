Kumar Sanu has opened up about one of the most frightening episodes of his career, recalling the time he was compelled to perform at an underworld don's party in Dubai during a period when the underworld had a strong influence over the Hindi film industry. Speaking candidly on Subhojit Ghosh's podcast, the singer admitted that he feared for his life but felt he had no option other than to comply.

Kumar Sanu recalls performing at underworld don’s Dubai party; says, “I was scared”

Reflecting on that turbulent phase, Sanu said, “I was scared. Because at that time something was going on — there was such a system”.

During the conversation, the podcaster mentioned that the incident occurred around the same period when music baron Gulshan Kumar was assassinated. Agreeing that it was a deeply unsettling time, Kumar Sanu shared, “Bahut saari cheezein hamare saamne ghat gayi thi, toh woh darr bhi lagta tha. Lekin hum koshish karte the samjhaane-bujhaane ki. Uske badle mein woh kuch maangte the — ‘Aap aake yahan pe gaana gaa do’. Humne jaake gaa diya. Aisa karna pada. Uske baad jo hamare fan ban jaate hain na, phir woh bolta hai, ‘Tere ko kuch agar kare toh bolna, hum dekh lenge’. Main kehta tha, ‘Mujhe dekhne ki zaroorat nahin hai, main khud ka dekh loonga’”.

The singer explained that while he tried to reason with such individuals, they often expected a performance in return. Afterward, some even claimed they would protect him, though Sanu said he always preferred to rely on himself.

Separately, Kumar Sanu had approached the Delhi High Court last year seeking legal protection for his personality and publicity rights. His petition seeks safeguards over his name, voice, vocal style, singing technique, images, likeness, signature, and other distinctive attributes. It also requests protection against unauthorized commercial use that could mislead the public or dilute his identity. The suit, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, further alleges violation of his moral rights under the Copyright Act.

A celebrated playback singer with a career spanning decades, Kumar Sanu remains one of Bollywood's most iconic voices, known for timeless hits from films including Aashiqui, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Also Read : Shannon K marks parents Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu’s silver jubilee: “25 years down, eternity to go”

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