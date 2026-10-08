Ritvik Sahore recently opened up about his experience of working with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film Prahaar, describing it as a full-circle moment after years of admiring the actor’s work. From meeting Rajkummar at the success party of Stree to eventually sharing screen space with him, Ritvik said the journey has been particularly meaningful.

Ritvik Sahore recalls full-circle moment of working with Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar; says, “He’s so warm and giving, and I learnt a lot just by watching him”

A few years ago, Ritvik attended the Stree success party with his close friend Aparshakti Khurana. It was there that he met Rajkummar and gathered the courage to approach him for a photograph. Recalling the encounter, Ritvik said, “It’s crazy how life comes full circle in the most unexpected ways. I remember going to the Stree success party with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a very dear friend of mine and had taken me along. I remember seeing Rajkummar there and thinking how much I admired his work. I’ve always been a huge fan of his, but I’m also quite shy, so I had to really gather the courage to go up and ask him for a picture. I remember thinking, ‘I hope I get to work with him someday.’”

That wish eventually came true when Ritvik was cast as Rajkummar’s son in Prahaar. Talking about their experience on the sets, he said, “A few years later, I got to play his son in Prahaar. Working with him was honestly such a special experience. He’s an incredible actor, but more than that, he’s a genuinely good human being. He’s so warm and giving, and I learnt a lot just by watching him. He’d be joking around and having fun on set, and the moment the camera came on, he’d just become Ujjwal Nikam. That was really inspiring to see.”

Ritvik also revealed that he had told Rajkummar about their old photograph, following which the actor suggested recreating it. The two eventually recreated the moment on the sets of Prahaar. “I had told him about that picture from the Stree party, and he suggested we recreate it. So, when we did that on the sets of Prahaar, it genuinely felt like a full-circle moment. And then getting to work with him again on Dada was just the cherry on top. I really couldn’t have asked for more,” he added.

Ritvik began his career as a child actor with films including Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Dangal and has since appeared in projects across theatrical and OTT platforms.

He will also feature in Dada, which stars Rajkummar as Saurav Ganguly. Ritvik is reportedly set to portray a noted cricketer, though the identity of his character has not been revealed yet.

Also Read : Ritvik Sahore on playing Ujjwal Nikam’s son in Prahaar, “It was fun exploring Aniket’s relationship with his father”

More Pages: Prahaar Box Office Collection

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