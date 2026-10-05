Ritesh Sidhwani on Excel Entertainment’s core philosophy: “Our approach is to never follow trends and that’s what we kept in mind while making Don too”

From backing KGF to reinventing Hindi cinema with hits like Don, veteran producer Ritesh Sidhwani has explained why authentic storytelling and constant evolution are preferred over chasing box-office formulas.

Ritesh Sidhwani on Excel Entertainment’s core philosophy: “Our approach is to never follow trends and that’s what we kept in mind while making Don too”

When Excel Entertainment backed the Hindi release of Prashanth Neel’s KGF, the blockbuster franchise reshaped Pan-India box-office dynamics. But for veteran producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the co-founder behind ground-breaking Hindi hits like Don and Dil Chahta Hai, success has never been a reason to change course or blindly follow trends. Addressing the ongoing narrative around South Indian cinema dominating the box office, Sidhwani offered a sharp, grounded perspective on storytelling and creative independence.

Talking about the grand success of KGF and the evolving cinematic landscape with Variety India, Sidhwani shared a warm perspective on what truly makes a film strike a chord with moviegoers. He shared, “The South filmmakers, whether it’s Prashanth Neel or anyone else, openly share that they grew up watching classic Salim-Javed stories. They obviously use that in their stories. KGF works here because we are not telling the stories in a certain way. I think those stories are exciting for our audience too. I saw KGF and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

For Sidhwani, who has built Excel Entertainment into one of the country’s most dynamic and respected production houses, every project begins with passion rather than market trends. He explained, “Our approach is to never follow trends, and that's what we kept in mind while making Don too. You have to constantly change yourself. You have to do whatever excites you, is relatable to you, and connects with you.”

Highlighting his belief in the maturity and openness of Indian cinema lovers, Sidhwani added: “The audiences here are accepting of every kind of cinema. So, I don’t know if we should be of the opinion that whatever is working in the South should be done here.”

Also Read: From Dil Chahta Hai to Don: Ritesh Sidhwani reflects on Excel Entertainment’s 25 years journey; says, “Each film was different”

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