Anupam Kher met longtime friend Robert De Niro during his North America tour and shared heartfelt photos and a note calling him a “legend” and dear friend.

Anupam Kher recently met his longtime friend and Hollywood actor Robert De Niro during his ongoing North America tour. The actor shared a series of pictures from their meeting on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note expressing his admiration for De Niro and their friendship.

Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro amid North America tour, calls him “world’s finest actor”

Kher is currently travelling across the United States and Canada with his play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane. Amid his tour, he took time out to meet De Niro, who invited him to his home for lunch.

Sharing a carousel of pictures from the meeting, Kher wrote, “How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world’s FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro?”

Anupam Kher calls Robert De Niro a “legend”

Reflecting on their meeting, Kher said that spending time with De Niro remains one of the highlights of his trips to America and Canada. “Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane!” he wrote.

Kher also thanked De Niro for hosting him at his home and for the time they spent together. He mentioned the lunch they shared and expressed gratitude for the warmth and generosity shown by the Hollywood star. “Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend!” Kher wrote, capturing the bond between his admiration for De Niro as an actor and their personal friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher reflects on their friendship

Kher went on to express his respect for De Niro both professionally and personally. He said he feels fortunate to count the acclaimed actor as a friend. “I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend,” he wrote.

The actor also extended his love and gratitude to De Niro’s family, including Tiffany, and thanked them for another memorable gathering.

Kher thanks De Niro for a special gift

Among the details Kher highlighted was a cap gifted to him by De Niro. Calling the gesture meaningful, he wrote, “Most importantly, THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me!”

For the unversed, the two first worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, which starred Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and De Niro, with Kher appearing as Dr Cliff Patel.

Also Read: Anupam Kher, 71, climbs 35-foot rock wall in North Carolina: “I felt a wonderful sense of achievement”

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