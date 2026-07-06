Jailer Riteish Deshmukh stepped in to support contestants Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, after both contestants considered quitting the show amid the emotional pressure of the game.

Riteish Deshmukh turns emotional anchor for Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the duo decides to quit

As the game intensified, Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor separately expressed doubts about continuing their journey inside the Lock Upp. Deshmukh stepped down from his position as Jailer to comfort Sunita Ahuja, offering her a reassuring hug and encouraging her to look past her stress and self-doubt. He later spoke with Ram Kapoor as well, reminding him of the faith his fans had placed in him and urging him to push through the difficult phase.

Reflecting on the moments, Deshmukh said, “As a jailer, my job is to be tough. This game isn’t meant to be comfortable, it tests your patience, your emotions, and your resilience every single day. But there are moments when you have to look beyond the game and see the person standing in front of you. When Ram and Sunita ji told me they wanted to quit, I could see they weren’t just frustrated, they were emotionally drained. At times like these, being a leader isn’t only about enforcing the rules, it’s also about reminding people why they started in the first place. I told them that everyone goes through moments of self-doubt, but the ones who stay, fight back, and push through are the ones who create the most memorable journeys. I genuinely hope they channel this difficult phase into their game because sometimes your biggest breakthrough comes right after your lowest point.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as Jailers and streams on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8pm.

Also Read: Netflix India celebrates five major milestones in the first half of 2026 with Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza, Taskaree and more

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