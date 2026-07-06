‘Amitabh Bachchan personally called me at 3 AM to buy Rs 15 crore worth of land in Ayodhya,’ recalls Abhinandan Lodha

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's investments in Ayodhya have attracted significant attention over the past few years. Now, Abhinandan Lodha, Founder and Chairman and Managing Director of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, has shared the story behind the Bollywood icon's first land purchase in the holy city, revealing that it all began with an unexpected phone call from the actor himself.

‘Amitabh Bachchan personally called me at 3 AM to buy Rs 15 crore worth of land in Ayodhya,’ recalls Abhinandan Lodha

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lodha recalled receiving a message from Amitabh Bachchan while he was in Australia in 2023. At the time, it was around 3 am local time, making the communication even more surprising.

Abhinandan Lodha recalls Amitabh Bachchan's unexpected call

Sharing the incident, Lodha said, "There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, 'This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.' I literally stood up and called him back."

According to Lodha, the veteran actor wasted no time in explaining why he had reached out.

"He told me 'Abhinandan ji, main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai (I am a native of Uttar Pradesh and I want to buy land in the holy town of Ayodhya). I told him, we will do it for you,'" he revealed.

'He sent Rs 15 crore the very next day'

Lodha also shared how the discussion quickly moved to the purchase itself. Despite his hesitation to discuss pricing with one of India's biggest film stars, Amitabh insisted on finalising the deal like any other buyer.

Recalling the conversation, Lodha said, "I replied, 'How can I talk pricing with you?' He said he wanted to buy 15,000 sq ft and I told him it may be around Rs 15 crore, and the very next day he sent me Rs 15 crore."

The anecdote highlights how swiftly the transaction was completed, with the actor reportedly transferring the full amount within a day of their discussion.

Amitabh Bachchan's growing investments in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan is believed to be the first celebrity to invest in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in January 2024. His first purchase was a plot in The Sarayu project developed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

Since then, the actor has significantly expanded his real estate portfolio in the temple city. He later acquired a sprawling 54,454 sq ft land parcel under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, located around 10 kilometres from the Ram Mandir.

In March 2026, Amitabh further strengthened his presence in Ayodhya by finalising the purchase of a 2.67-acre land parcel in the Tihura Majha area in a deal reportedly worth Rs 35 crore.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Mumbai monsoon, thanks fans who turn up outside Jalsa despite heavy rains: “So deeply moving for me”

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