Riteish Deshmukh recently reflected on the challenges he faced at the start of his Bollywood career, revealing how he had to overcome the perception that his success was solely due to his father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Speaking on the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the actor recalled the assumptions that followed him after his debut and how it took years of hard work to establish his own identity in the industry.

Riteish Deshmukh recalls being tagged as ‘CM’s son’ during early career: “People said I got films because of my father”

The conversation began after contestant Yogesh Rawat spoke about the emotional toll of being judged based on public perception. Sharing his experience, Yogesh said, "She doesn’t even know if I have just been accused of it or if it’s even true. I don’t even want to bring up this tag because it was a very traumatic experience for me. People have made it seem true just by repeating it, even when it’s not. Sir, I don’t think it’s right that, without knowing the whole truth, the world has created a narrative. And now that I am a part of this show, a guest is calling me a cheater. Last time, when I made the mistake of leaving Akanksha in the show, my mother told me, ‘I used to walk with my head held high, but now I feel ashamed because of your story.'"

Responding to Yogesh's confession, Riteish explained that guests on the show often express opinions that viewers may already hold. He pointed out that public perception is shaped over time and is largely influenced by a person's image in the public eye.

Drawing from his own journey, Riteish shared, "Perception is something that continues to build on the basis of what you project outside. We all have gone through this phase. When I did my first film, my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. When I debuted, everyone said, ‘His father is the CM, that’s why he gets work, and that’s why his films do well.’ Guzra hoon main (I have gone through this). Twenty-three years and 60 films later, I am standing in front of you today after breaking all those tags. Breaking some tags takes time and effort, but once you are determined, they do break."

Riteish, who made his Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, has since emerged as one of the industry's most versatile actors. Over the past two decades, he has featured in several successful films, including Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, and the Housefull franchise. His latest remarks highlight the challenges of living under the shadow of a famous surname and the perseverance it took to earn recognition for his own talent and body of work.

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