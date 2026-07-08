The mother-daughter duo had shared screen together recently in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marked her mother Neetu Singh's 68th birthday with a heartfelt wish on social media on Tuesday. The entrepreneur shared a series of throwback photos with her mother on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the special occasion.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes mother Neetu Singh on her 68th birthday with heartfelt note

Along with the nostalgic pictures, Riddhima penned an emotional message for Neetu Singh. She wrote, “Happy birthday Ma -My heart, my everything. Love you endlessly.”

The unseen photos captured precious moments between the mother-daughter duo from different phases of their lives, reflecting their close bond. Riddhima's birthday tribute quickly caught the attention of fans, who joined in wishing Neetu Kapoor on her special day.

Neetu Singh, one of Hindi cinema's most loved actresses, continues to enjoy a strong fan following. She remains active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her family life and professional commitments.

Riddhima has frequently expressed her affection for her mother on social media and is often seen spending time with her family. Her latest birthday post adds to the many warm moments the Kapoor family has shared with fans over the years.

As Neetu Singh celebrates her 68th birthday, Riddhima's heartfelt message and cherished memories made the occasion even more special for the actress and her admirers.

Also Read: “Left with a warm smile”: Alia Bhatt showers love on mother-in-law Neetu Singh’s Daadi Ki Shaadi; applauds Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut

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